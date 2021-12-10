RPG Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,174 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ADT worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. 2,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADT shares. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.