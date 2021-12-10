RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,059 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for about 2.1% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,982 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 19.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.9% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 132,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.04, for a total transaction of $3,140,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,740 shares of company stock valued at $123,596,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $148.94. 24,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,114. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NET. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.87.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.