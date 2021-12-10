Rubic (RBC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $252,076.00

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last seven days, Rubic has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Rubic has a market cap of $22.41 million and approximately $252,076.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00057611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.69 or 0.08217222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00082029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,143.46 or 1.00085257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

Buying and Selling Rubic

