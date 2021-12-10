Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Stake Lessened by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,159 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Ryerson worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYI. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.62. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.