S. R. Schill & Associates Buys 986 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.3% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 221.6% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 347,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 239,323 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,276. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91.

