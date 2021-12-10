S. R. Schill & Associates Has $216,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

S. R. Schill & Associates cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,354 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in AT&T were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 313,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 204,100 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 226,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.51.

Shares of T traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $22.87. 342,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,402,125. The firm has a market cap of $163.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

