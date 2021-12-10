S. R. Schill & Associates Has $550,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 83,211 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 62,528 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 155,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 116,566 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,609 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.10. The company had a trading volume of 802,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,136,492. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $760.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

