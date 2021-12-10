S. R. Schill & Associates Reduces Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

S. R. Schill & Associates lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.96.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $200.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.85. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.65 and a beta of 1.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.15 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total transaction of $241,566.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,296 shares of company stock valued at $41,929,288 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

