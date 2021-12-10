S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 4,689 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

S. R. Schill & Associates lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned approximately 0.67% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $15,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.58. The stock had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,208. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.90. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $46.28 and a 12-month high of $65.80.

