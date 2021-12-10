S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 6,505 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

S. R. Schill & Associates cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.91. 61,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,021. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

