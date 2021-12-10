SafeBlast Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $175,475.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,161.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.69 or 0.00945230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.24 or 0.00279171 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00029358 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003113 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.