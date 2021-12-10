Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $115.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,984,888. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day moving average is $115.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.088 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.