Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,401,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 51,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.46. 366,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,679. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.25 and its 200-day moving average is $174.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.45 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

