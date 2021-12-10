salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.680-$4.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.39 billion-$26.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.33 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com stock opened at $264.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.12. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $260.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,481,264. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

