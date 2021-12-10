Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) vs. Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Critical Survey

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) and Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and Pluristem Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$285.30 million ($9.29) -1.93 Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 3,627.30 -$49.87 million N/A N/A

Pluristem Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Sana Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and Pluristem Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sana Biotechnology N/A -40.60% -19.70% Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -98.09% -68.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of Sana Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sana Biotechnology and Pluristem Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sana Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50 Pluristem Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sana Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 114.60%. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 309.29%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than Sana Biotechnology.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others. Its product candidates include SG295 and SG242 that target CD19+ cancer cells, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; SG221 and SG239 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and SG328 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It also develops SG418 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; SC291, a CD19 allogeneic T cell therapy; SC255 for multiple myeloma; SC451 for type I diabetes mellitus; SC379 for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, and Huntington's disease; and SC187 for heart failures. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies. Its products include Clinical Pipeline, PLX-Immune, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.