Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

KIGRY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale raised Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kion Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.46. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

