Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.67 Per Share

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sanofi by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

