Santiment Network Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $47,626.00 (SAN)

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Santiment Network Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000743 BTC on exchanges. Santiment Network Token has a market cap of $23.03 million and $47,626.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00041398 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Profile

Santiment Network Token (SAN) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment . The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

Buying and Selling Santiment Network Token

