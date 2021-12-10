Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Trading 2.3% Higher

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €502.00 ($564.04) and last traded at €487.00 ($547.19). 4,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €476.00 ($534.83).

The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €545.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €532.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

