Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will announce $60.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.34 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $58.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $239.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.33 million to $240.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $253.32 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $261.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saul Centers.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

BFS stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 37,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,799. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $54.46. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.68%.

In related news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $404,322. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 93,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

