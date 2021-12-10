Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.85 Million

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will announce $60.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.34 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $58.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $239.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.33 million to $240.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $253.32 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $261.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saul Centers.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

BFS stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 37,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,799. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $54.46. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.68%.

In related news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $404,322. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 93,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.