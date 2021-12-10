Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Schibsted ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Schibsted ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $500.00.

OTCMKTS:SBBTF opened at $51.75 on Thursday. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $51.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

