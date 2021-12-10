Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,683 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Schneider National worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 2,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

SNDR stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.99. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

SNDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.