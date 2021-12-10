Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,717,000 after buying an additional 4,328,727 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,666,000 after buying an additional 156,870 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,911,000 after buying an additional 1,130,607 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,740,000 after buying an additional 387,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

