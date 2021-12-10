Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Krilogy Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 589,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,891 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 8.7% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $87,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after acquiring an additional 464,618 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,400,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 429,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,633,000 after buying an additional 191,247 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% during the second quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after buying an additional 146,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,230,000 after acquiring an additional 116,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $162.40 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.