Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Get Scor alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Scor stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.50. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Scor had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scor (SCRYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.