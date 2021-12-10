Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $540.00

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 540 ($7.16) and last traded at GBX 538.32 ($7.14), with a volume of 54356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 537 ($7.12).

The company has a market capitalization of £934.97 million and a P/E ratio of 5.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 515.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 507.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 3.18 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 527 ($6.99) per share, for a total transaction of £31,620 ($41,930.78).

Scottish American Investment Company Profile

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

