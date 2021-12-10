Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.50.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $148.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.13. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.04.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $1,232,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

