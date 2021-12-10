Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SES shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$5.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -13.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$2.40 and a 52 week high of C$6.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

