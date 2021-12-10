Seigniorage Shares Market Cap Tops $512,455.26 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $512,455.26 and $12,539.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.02 or 0.08231554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00084361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,610.90 or 0.99267972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00056771 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

