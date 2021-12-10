Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 100.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 82.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

NYSE SRE opened at $126.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.03. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.