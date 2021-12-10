SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SEMR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.94.

SEMR stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24.

In other SEMrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $239,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,091,809 shares of company stock valued at $24,142,636 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

