Sentivate Hits Market Cap of $35.75 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $35.75 million and $518,806.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 59.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Coin Profile

SNTVT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

