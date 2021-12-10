Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 174.14 ($2.31).

SRP has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.39) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.39) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.45) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at GBX 133.90 ($1.78) on Friday. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 112.30 ($1.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 148.10 ($1.96). The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 5.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 132.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

