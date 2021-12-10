ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 67.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 990,073 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 111.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 46.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,682,000 after purchasing an additional 288,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 10.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,430,355,000 after purchasing an additional 253,819 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

NYSE:NOW opened at $642.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $661.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.99. The firm has a market cap of $127.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.13, a PEG ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

