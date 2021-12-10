SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SES from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBAF opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. SES has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $523.51 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that SES will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

