Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,704.66

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,704.66 ($35.87) and traded as high as GBX 2,939 ($38.97). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,920 ($38.72), with a volume of 322,170 shares.

SVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($34.48) to GBX 2,675 ($35.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,900 ($38.46) to GBX 3,100 ($41.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,753.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,704.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 40.86 ($0.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is currently -3.54%.

Severn Trent Company Profile (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

