Shard Trading Down 13% This Week (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last seven days, Shard has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $2,640.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Shard Coin Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

