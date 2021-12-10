SIBCoin (SIB) Market Capitalization Achieves $375,060.94

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $375,060.94 and approximately $1,009.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,161.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.64 or 0.08522234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.10 or 0.00319563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $464.69 or 0.00945230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00078095 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.98 or 0.00400691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.24 or 0.00279171 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,575,785 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

