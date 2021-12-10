Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of SMEGF opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $42.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

