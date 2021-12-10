Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.49

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.49 and traded as low as C$14.25. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$14.39, with a volume of 305,346 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$976.09 million and a P/E ratio of 134.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$170.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

