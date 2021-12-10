Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Shares of BSRR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 21,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $403.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 167.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 26.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 187,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 39,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

