Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $400.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 54,102 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 197,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

