Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.83. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 5,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $128,542.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 67.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

