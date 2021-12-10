Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sify Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sify Technologies (SIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.