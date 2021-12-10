Simon Property Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 125,860 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,341% compared to the average volume of 8,736 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. Bank of America lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $152.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.09. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $82.02 and a 52 week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.