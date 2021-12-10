Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €139.00 ($156.18).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIX2 shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on Sixt in a report on Friday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($182.02) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of SIX2 opened at €151.00 ($169.66) on Friday. Sixt has a 1 year low of €92.80 ($104.27) and a 1 year high of €170.30 ($191.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of €146.93 and a 200-day moving average of €128.31.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

