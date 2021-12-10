Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given a C$5.50 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

TD Securities set a C$5.50 price target on Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.57.

SOT.UN stock opened at C$4.92 on Thursday. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of C$4.01 and a 52 week high of C$5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$333.40 million and a P/E ratio of 8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.31%.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

