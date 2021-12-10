SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SLM in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in SLM in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the second quarter valued at $84,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SLM in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 113,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,672. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.52 million. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SLM will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

