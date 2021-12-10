Smartshare (SSP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $384,232.47 and approximately $15,050.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00086838 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013363 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

