Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,379 ($18.29) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SN. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,880 ($24.93) to GBX 1,825 ($24.20) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($23.34) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,692.25 ($22.44).

Shares of LON SN opened at GBX 1,236 ($16.39) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,209 ($16.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,681.50 ($22.30). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,280.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,400.35. The stock has a market cap of £10.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48.

In related news, insider Rick Medlock acquired 2,750 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,326 ($17.58) per share, for a total transaction of £36,465 ($48,355.66).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

